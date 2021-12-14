Code Orange announce tour with Loathe, Vended & Dying Wish, opening Korn tour
Code Orange had to cancel their 2020 headlining tour supporting that year's excellent Underneath, but this year they returned to the road opening for Slipknot and also squeezed in a few headlining shows in between. Now, they've announced their first extensive headlining tour since releasing the album, with the stacked support lineup of Loathe, Vended (Slipknot's sons' band), and Dying Wish. They've also announced that they'll open for another pioneering nu metal band, Korn, on a tour that happens right before their own (and Chevelle are on those dates too).
The Code Orange headlining tour begins on April 3 in Detroit, and wraps up in Boston on May 7, and right before that there's a Brooklyn date at Warsaw on May 6. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/17) at 9 AM with an artist presale starting Thursday (12/16) at 9 AM.
The closest the Korn tour comes to the NYC-area is Albany's Times Union Center on March 20. All dates for both tours are listed below.
Code Orange recently released the new single "Out For Blood" and you can check that out below.
Korn's new album Reqiuem arrives in February via Loma Vista (pre-order it on limited silver vinyl), and you can also hear lead single "Start the Healing" from that below. Korn also just added two more shows opening for System Of A Down, alongside Helmet and Russian Circles.
Code Orange -- 2022 Tour Dates
WWITH KORN:
March 4, 2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
March 5, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
March 7, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
March 8, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
March 10, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
March 11, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
March 13, 2022 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
March 15, 2022 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
March 16, 2022 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
March 19, 2022 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
March 20, 2022 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 22, 2022 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
March 23, 2022 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
March 25, 2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
March 26, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
March 28, 2022 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
March 29, 2022 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
March 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
April 1, 2022 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
WITH LOATHE, VENDED, DYING WISH:
April 3, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
April 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
April 5, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
April 6, 2022 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater
April 7, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
April 9, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
April 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
April 11, 2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
April 12, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
April 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
April 18, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
April 20, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
April 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
April 25, 2022 – Austin, TX - Empire Control Room and Garage
April 26, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
April 27, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
April 29, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
April 30, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
May 2, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
May 3, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
May 4, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 6, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
