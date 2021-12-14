Code Orange announce tour with Loathe, Vended & Dying Wish, opening Korn tour

Code Orange had to cancel their 2020 headlining tour supporting that year's excellent Underneath, but this year they returned to the road opening for Slipknot and also squeezed in a few headlining shows in between. Now, they've announced their first extensive headlining tour since releasing the album, with the stacked support lineup of Loathe, Vended (Slipknot's sons' band), and Dying Wish. They've also announced that they'll open for another pioneering nu metal band, Korn, on a tour that happens right before their own (and Chevelle are on those dates too).

The Code Orange headlining tour begins on April 3 in Detroit, and wraps up in Boston on May 7, and right before that there's a Brooklyn date at Warsaw on May 6. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/17) at 9 AM with an artist presale starting Thursday (12/16) at 9 AM.

The closest the Korn tour comes to the NYC-area is Albany's Times Union Center on March 20. All dates for both tours are listed below.

Code Orange recently released the new single "Out For Blood" and you can check that out below.

Korn's new album Reqiuem arrives in February via Loma Vista (pre-order it on limited silver vinyl), and you can also hear lead single "Start the Healing" from that below. Korn also just added two more shows opening for System Of A Down, alongside Helmet and Russian Circles.

Code Orange -- 2022 Tour Dates

WWITH KORN:

March 4, 2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

March 5, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

March 7, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

March 8, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

March 10, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 11, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 13, 2022 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

March 15, 2022 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

March 16, 2022 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

March 19, 2022 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

March 20, 2022 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 22, 2022 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

March 23, 2022 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

March 25, 2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

March 26, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 28, 2022 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 29, 2022 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

March 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

April 1, 2022 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

WITH LOATHE, VENDED, DYING WISH:

April 3, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

April 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

April 5, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

April 6, 2022 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater

April 7, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 9, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

April 11, 2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

April 12, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

April 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

April 18, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

April 20, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

April 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

April 25, 2022 – Austin, TX - Empire Control Room and Garage

April 26, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

April 27, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

April 29, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

April 30, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 2, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

May 3, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

May 4, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 6, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Korn -- 2022 Tour Dates

1/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

2/1 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

2/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

2/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium^

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange