Code Orange release full 2020 livestream ‘Back Inside the Glass’ (watch)

During 2020 lockdown, Code Orange did three genuinely great livestreams: their virtual album release show Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End, their MTV Unplugged-inspired Under The Skin, and another show called Back Inside the Glass. The release show was immediately released online, and the unplugged show became a live album/film, but Back Inside the Glass was never officially released... until now. The full show is out via YouTube, and you can stream it below.

Code Orange also recently released the new single "Out For Blood," and they're gearing up for two tours, one opening for Korn and one headlining run with Loathe, Vended, and Dying Wish (including Brooklyn's Warsaw on May 6). They also play Coachella and Aftershock. All dates are listed below.

Code Orange -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 4, 2022 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena*

March 5, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

March 7, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

March 8, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

March 10, 2022 - Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena*

March 11, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

March 13, 2022 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena*

March 15, 2022 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center*

March 16, 2022 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center*

March 19, 2022 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena*

March 20, 2022 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center*

March 22, 2022 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena*

March 23, 2022 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center*

March 25, 2022 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center*

March 26, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

March 28, 2022 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

March 29, 2022 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center*

March 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center*

April 1, 2022 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena*

April 3, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick#

April 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Metro#

April 5, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown#

April 6, 2022 - Denver, CO - Summit Theater#

April 7, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell#

April 9, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre#

April 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile#

April 11, 2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom#

April 12, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post#

April 13, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall#

April 15, 2022 - Indio, CA - Coachella^

April 18, 2022 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile#

April 20, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House#

April 22, 2022 - Indio, CA - Coachella^

April 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford#

April 25, 2022 – Austin, TX - Empire Control Room and Garage#

April 26, 2022 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips#

April 27, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group#

April 29, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly#

April 30, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum#

May 2, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)#

May 3, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage#

May 4, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer#

May 6, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw#

May 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club#

July 15, 2022 - Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration^

October 6, 2022 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock^

* Supporting Korn

# - w/ Loathe, Vended, Dying Wish

^ Festival