Code Orange release remixed/re-imagined ‘Underneath’ LP & new short film

Code Orange spilled the beans that they were demoing new music with Billy Corgan back in 2021, making us wonder and hope if a new album is on the way, but before they do give us one, their great 2020 album Underneath still has more to say. They already re-imagined it once before with Under The Skin, an MTV Unplugged-style album/film that turned the futuristic metalcore album into something much earthier, and now they've just released What Is Really Underneath?, which mixes together new remixes of Underneath tracks with previously unreleased original companion pieces. Calling it a "remix album" would be underselling it; it's more like an entire alternate version of Underneath that explores Code Orange's electronic/industrial side. It's genuinely great and you can stream it below.

Code Orange have also released a 14-minute short film of the same name, scored by selections from the album. The film was created by the band's own Eric “Shade” Balderose, with a concept by vocalist Jami Morgan. Check that out below too.

Lastly, the band has launched an alternate reality game on whatisreallyunderneath.com, designed by Shade and Jami.

Code Orange also have a few upcoming festival appearances scheduled for this spring/summer: France's Hellfest, the Netherlands' Jera On Air Festival, and the UK's Outbreak Fest.

Tracklist

Drowning In It

So Below

The Shell

Club.Cold.Metal

Your_Demise

Prismatic Shame

The Cutters Theme

Down We Go

A Life In The Box

Smaller Everyday

The Whispering Souls

A Thin Reflective Line

What Is Really Underneath?

The Path To Paradise…