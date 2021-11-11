Code Orange release very nu metal song “Out For Blood,” produced by Rob Cavallo

Code Orange have shared a new single, "Out For Blood," which was produced by Rob Cavallo, who famously helmed Green Day's Dookie and My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade. The song finds Code Orange leaning very heavily into their radio-friendly nu metal side, and coming out with a song that sounds like it would've been a massive hit in the Y2K era. "When they go right, we go left," frontman Jami Morgan says. "Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just gettin’ started." Listen and watch the Max Moore-directed video below.

Last year, Code Orange released their new album Underneath and their MTV Unplugged-style album Under The Skin, both of which we included on our list of the best albums of 2020. They also put out the excellent concert film, Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End.

Need more nu metal? We just got a new Slipknot song and a Korn album announcement too.