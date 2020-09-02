Code Orange releasing live album/film of MTV Unplugged-style ‘Under the Skin’ this week

Code Orange have really been making of the best of this tour-less year, first with their awesome concert film Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End (which doubled as the release show for their great new album Underneath), and then with their MTV Unplugged-style Under The Skin stream. Now, the band have announced that they'll release a proper live album/film of the Under The Skin performance with enhanced audio this Friday (9/4) via Roadrunner. That's the artwork above and you can view the full tracklist below. Pre-orders are up in Code Orange's webstore.

The album includes the cover of Alice In Chains' "Down In A Hole" that Code Orange performed during the stream, and you can watch a fully edited video (by Sunny Singh of hate5six, who also shot the performance) of that cover below.

In related news, Code Orange recently spoke about the state of metal. "It’s expected to be the most forward-thinking genre, but right now I think it’s falling behind some other genres," said Reba Meyers. Read more here.

Tracklist

1. b l e e d i n g i n t h e b l u r

2. w h o i a m

3. a u t u m n + c a r b i n e

4. (b u g s)

5. u g l y

6. o n l y o n e

7. (q u a r a n t i n e)

8. d o w n i n a h o l e

9. (p e a c e)

10. d r e a m s 1 + 2

11. (d r 3 a m)

12. s u l f u r s u r r o u n d i n g

13. u n d e r t h e s k i n

14. h u r t 3

