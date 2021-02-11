Code Orange remixes unreleased Deathpact track, “ID” (listen)

Amid theories regarding their identity, Deathpact — the ever-mysterious, "anonymous" producer who's collaborated with the likes of Zeds Dead, Rezz, and Odesza — has returned with a brand new remix series of their not-yet-released song "ID." The producer's original version will drop only once the entire series of remixes has been released.

Today sees the release of Code Orange's take on the track, following two previous remixes from Claude VonStroke and REAPER. Code Orange's take is characteristically dark, chiming in with stuttered breathing, and continuing with distorted, chilling audio samples and heartstopping synth breakdowns. You can listen to all of the released remixes, including Code Orange's, below.