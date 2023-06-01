Code Orange return with new songs “Grooming My Replacement” & “The Game” (listen)

Code Orange have been talking about their anticipated followup to 2020's Underneath as far back as 2021, and it looks like we may be one step closer to learning more about it. They still haven't announced an LP, but they did just release two new singles, "Grooming My Replacement" and "The Game," they've got a new logo, and they launched new merch to match. If you wondered if Code Orange's increased popularity might mean more clean vocals and radio-friendly moments, you wondered wrong; these are some of the most intensely brutal Code Orange songs to date. Check them out below.

Code Orange also have some upcoming US festival appearances:

9/1: Rocklahoma (Pryor, OK)

9/21: Louder Than Life (Louisville, KY)

9/15-17: Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)

2/4-10: ShipRocked Cruise