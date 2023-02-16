Codefendants (Fat Mike, Get Dead, Ceschi) announce debut album, share “Def Cons” video

Codefendants--the new project of NOFX's Fat Mike, Get Dead's Sam King, and rapper Ceschi--teased their debut album last year and now it's announced. It's called This Is Crime Wave, and it's due March 24 via Fat Wreck Chords. It includes appearances by rap legend The D.O.C., veteran alternative rapper Onry Ozzborn, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop's Stacey Dee. Along with the announcement comes the video for the reggae/punk/rap hybrid "Def Cons," of which Fat Mike says: "I suggest listening to the song first - then the video. The song is better than the video, and the video is pretty fucking good."

Ceshi adds, "As someone who’s been pepper sprayed while arrested, beaten with nightsticks & had more police guns to my head than I’d like to remember, filming this video was an exercise in confronting PTSD. Enjoy." And Sam King adds, "With everything going on in the world right now, I just hope we don’t go to jail." Check it out below.

Codefendants have also announced their first-ever US headline tour dates, and they also open two of NOFX's final shows. All dates are listed below.

Codefendants loading...

Tracklist

Def Cons

Abscessed (feat. Get Dead and Onry Ozzborn)

Fast Ones (feat. The DOC)

Suicide By Pigs

Disaster Scenes (feat Stacey Dee)

Prison Camp

Suckers

Brutiful

Sell Me Youth

Coda-fendants

Codefendants -- 2023 Tour Dates

14-Apr - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

16-Apr - Los Angeles, CA - Knitting Factory

17-Apr - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

18-Apr - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

19-Apr - Flagstaff, AZ -Yucca North

20-Apr - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill 22-Apr - Austin, TX - Carson Creek Ranch (w/ NOFX)

23-Apr - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

24-Apr - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

25-Apr - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

26-Apr - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

27-Apr - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29-Apr - St Petersburg, FL - The Lost Festival 23-Jul - Tacoma, WA - LeMay - America's Car Museum (w NOFX)