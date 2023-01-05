Codeine add 2nd Brooklyn warm up show ahead of Numero Group fest

Slowcore greats Codeine recently announced their first show since 2012, a warm-up for their set at Numero Group's 20th anniversary fest at Brooklyn's Union Pool on February 11, with Weak Signal. That sold out immediately, and they've now added a second show the next night, on February 12 at Union Pool. Weak Signal open this one as well, and tickets go on sale Friday, January 6 at noon.

The Hated also announced a warm up show for Numero Group's fest, which happens on February 18 and 19 at Los Angeles' Palace Theater, and also features reunions of Unwound, The Hated, Karate, Ida, Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, Ui, Rex, and Tsunami.

Codeine released a "lost" album of previously unheard early-'90s studio recordings, Dessau, last year; order that on green vinyl in the BV store.