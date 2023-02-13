Codeine played first shows in a decade at Union Pool (pics, setlist, video), announce Irving Plaza show

Slowcore greats Codeine warmed up for their appearance at Numero Group's 20th birthday fest with two shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on Saturday and Sunday. They were their first shows since 2012 and both were with Weak Signal, the NYC trio led by Mike Bones (Soldiers of Fortune). Photos by P Squared from Night 2 are in this post.

Codeine stuck to the same setlist for both shows, opening with "Barely Real" and closing with b-side "Broken Hearted Wine," and they also played "D," "Pickup Song," "Sea," "Loss Leader," "Cave-In" and more. They were joined by Weak Signal's Sasha Vine on violin for first encore song "Promise of Love," and they dedicated their cover of Joy Division's "Atmosphere" to the late Mimi Parker of Low. Check out the full setlist and video of the Joy Division cover from the Union Pool shows below.

Codeine have also just announced a new NYC show, happening April 15 at Irving Plaza with Barbara Manning. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM.

The Numero Group 20th anniversary festival happens this weekend in Los Angeles and also includes '90s-era groups The Hated, Karate, Ida, Chisel and more.

Pick up Codeine vinyl in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Codeine @ Union Pool February 11 & 12:

Barely Real

Tom

Median

Cigarette Machine

Pickup Song

Sea

Jr

Cave-In

Loss Leader

Atmosphere (Joy Division cover, dedicated to Mimi Parker from Low)

D

Pea

Encore:

Promise of Love

Broken-Hearted Wine