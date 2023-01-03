Codeine & The Hated playing East Coast shows before Numero Group anniversary festival

Slowcore greats Codeine are playing The Numero Group's two-day 20th anniversary party in Los Angeles in February, but before that, they'll play a warm-up show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on February 11 with Weak Signal. That will be Codeine's first show since 2012 and tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 4 at noon.

The Numero Group anniversary festival happens February 18 & 19 at Palace Theater in Los Angeles and also features reunions of Unwound, The Hated, Karate, Ida, Ted Leo's old band Chisel, Everyone Asked About You, Ui, Rex and Tsunami.

The Hated are also playing an East Coast show at Severna Park, MD's Earleigh Heights Fire Hall on January 15 with The Deadwood Divine, Currituck Co., Max Ochs and more TBA.

Codeine released Dessau, a "lost" album of previously unheard early-'90s studio recordings, last year via Numero Group, and you can pick that up on green vinyl in the BV shop.