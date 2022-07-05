Codeine releasing lost album ‘Dessau’ via Numero Group (get it on green vinyl)

Slowcore greats Codeine are releasing Dessau, an album of previously unheard early-'90s studio recordings, on September 16 via The Numero Group.

Here's the backstory via the label:

After the success of Codeine's Frigid Stars LP, the trio of Stephen Immerwahr, John Engle, and Chris Brokaw booked time at Harold Dessau Recording in June 1992 to track an eight-song sophomore album. A few days and a couple of unexplainable high-pitched frequencies later, the record was scrapped, shelved, and forgotten about. Brokaw left the band shortly after, and these songs were re-tracked in various iterations for Codeine's final LP. On its 30th anniversary, Numero has unearthed these recordings, restoring the original White Birch to the band's exacting standards with producer Mike McMackin. A slowcore masterpiece hidden in plain sight.

You can preorder Dessau on "barely green" vinyl which matches perfectly with the album's verdant artwork. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.

Dessau is part of a Numero Group series of '90s indie and emo archival releases, including records by Unwound, Karate, and Current.

Dessau Tracklist:

Sea

Jr

Tom

I Wonder

Realize

Something New

Wird

Smoking Room