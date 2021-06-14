Coheed and Cambria add Andrew W.K., Tigers Jaw, Soul Glo & more to their cruise festival

Coheed and Cambria were scheduled to set sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas on their own cruise festival, S.S. Neverender, in October of 2020. Of course, COVID kept that from happening, and it's been postponed to October 25-29, 2021. They've now announced updates to the lineup, adding Andrew W.K., Tigers Jaw, Covet, and Soul Glo.

They join previously announced artists The Dear Hunter, Cloud Nothings, Thank You Scientist, Sheer Mag, Spiritbox, Torche, Coheed side projects Fire Deuce and Weerd Science, Three, Hail the Sun, Peelander-Z, and the Emo Nite DJs. Coheed and Cambria will also do two unique sets, focusing on deep cuts and their early years.

Some more tickets have been put on sale, and Coheed write, "A very limited amount of cabins have been released for sale if you act soon!"