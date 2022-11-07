Coheed And Cambria announce 2023 S.S. Neverender cruise lineup

Coheed And Cambria have announced the second edition of their S.S. Neverender cruise festival, called "Raiders of the Silent Earth:3" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth:3. The cruise runs four days from Miami, FL to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on October 23-27, 2023, aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

In addition to Coheed, The 2023 lineup of S.S. Neverender features Sunny Day Real Estate, Animals As Leaders, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Mannequin Pussy, Anthony Green, Bartees Strange, Thank You Scientist, Davenport Cabinet, Joey Eppard, Militarie Gun, Brand of Sacrifice, Kaonashi, and more TBA. Presale is open for sign-ups through November 14, and ticket pricing and additional info is available here.

Coheed and Cambria S.S. Neverender 2023 lineup loading...

S.S. Neverender - Raiders of Silent Earth:3 Lineup

Coheed and Cambria

Sunny Day Real Estate

Animals As Leaders

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Mannequin Pussy

Anthony Green

Bartees Strange

Thank You Scientist

Davenport Cabinet

Joey Eppard

Militarie Gun

Brand Of Sacrifice

Kaonashi