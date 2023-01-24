Coheed and Cambria announce tour with Deafheaven, playing ‘No World For Tomorrow’ in full

Coheed and Cambria have announced the "Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” Tour where they'll play their 2007 album No World For Tomorrow in full, along with selection from new album Vaxis Ii: A Window of the Waking Mind. Along for the ride will be special guests Deafheaven. There are two legs of the tour, one in the spring and the other in late summer and early fall. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM.

Deafheaven's breakthrough album Sunbather turns 10 this year, and they're playing it in full at Roadburn.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA / DEAFHEAVEN - 2023 TOUR DATES

Apr 28 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Apr 30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

May 03 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

May 04 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

May 05 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

May 07 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

May 09 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

May 10 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

May 12 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

May 14 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

May 15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

May 17 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

May 18 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 20 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

May 21 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL*

May 23 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC^

May 24 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC^

May 26 - Arkansas Music Pavilion - Rogers, AR^

Jun 15-18 - Hellfest - Clisson, FR*

Sep 06 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Sep 09 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Sep 10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep 11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Sep 13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

Sep 15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Sep 16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Sep 18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep 19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

Sep 23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sep 24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID

Sep 27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Sep 29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

Sep 30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

Oct 02 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Oct 03 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct 04 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Oct 07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 23-27 - S.S. Neverender - Miami, FL*

* Festival Date

^ with Incubus