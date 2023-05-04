Coheed and Cambria & Deafheaven played The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, video, setlist)

Coheed and Cambria are just a few dates into their Neverender: No World For a Waking Mind tour, playing their 2007 album No World For Tomorrow in full from beginning to end, along with songs from their most recent album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. They stopped in NYC for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Wednesday night (5/3), opening the season at the outdoor venue, where chilly temperatures and light rain couldn't dampen the crowd's enthusiasm. After the album play-through, Coheed encored with seven songs off last year's Vaxis II, finishing the night with "Ladders of Supremacy." See their setlist below.

Deafheaven opened the show, and you can see pictures from the whole night by Mathieu Bredeau below, along with some attendee taken videos.

SETLIST: COHEED AND CAMBRIA @ THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17, 5/3/2023

The Reaping

No World for Tomorrow

The Hound (Of Blood and Rank)

Feathers

The Running Free

Mother Superior

Gravemakers & Gunslingers

Justice in Murder

The End Complete I: The Fall of House Atlantic

The End Complete II: Radio Bye Bye

The End Complete III: The End Complete

The End Complete IV: The Road and the Damned

The End Complete V: On the Brink

Encore:

The Embers of Fire

Beautiful Losers

Shoulders

Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)

A Disappearing Act

The Liars Club

Ladders of Supremacy