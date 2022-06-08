Coheed and Cambria pull Dance Gavin Dance as support for summer tour

Coheed and Cambria have pulled Dance Gavin Dance as support for their upcoming summer tour. The move comes after Dance Gavin Dance vocalist Tilian Pearson stepped away from the band after allegations of sexual assault against him surfaced on social media. A statement from Coheed reads:

After much internal conversation and consideration, we have decided to replace Dance Gavin Dance on the "A Window of the Waking Mind Tour." We wish them healing and strength. We will be announcing a replacement in the coming days as we prepare for the release of Vaxis II and subsequent summer tour.

Coheed's tour begins on July 12 in Miami, FL, and includes an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on July 30. See all dates below.

Vaxis II: A Window of The Waking Mind is due out on June 24; pre-order it on vinyl.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA: 2022 TOUR

Tue, JUL 12 Bayfront Park Amphitheatre Miami, FL

Wed, JUL 13 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

Fri, JUL 15 713 Music Hall Houston, TX

Sat, JUL 16 Whitewater Amphitheater New Braunfels, TX

Sun, JUL 17 Dallas, TX -Irving Music Factory Irving, TX

Tue, JUL 19 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Sat, JUL 23 Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN

Sun, JUL 24 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

Tue, JUL 26 The Anthem Washington, DC

Wed, JUL 27 The Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA

Fri, JUL 29 Agganis Arena Boston, MA

Sat, JUL 30 New York, NY Forest Hills, NY

Mon, AUG 1 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Tue, AUG 2 Detroit, MI - Crofoot Outdoors Pontiac, MI

Wed, AUG 3 RBC Echo Beach Toronto, Canada

Fri, AUG 5 Armory Minneapolis, MN

Sat, AUG 6 Chicago, IL - SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL

Sun, AUG 7 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

Tue, AUG 9 Denver, Co - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater Englewood, CO

Wed, AUG 10 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, AUG 12 Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA

Sat, AUG 13 Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater San Diego, CA

Sun, AUG 14 The Greek Theatre Berkeley Berkeley, CA

Tue, AUG 16 Marymoor Park Redmond, WA

Wed, AUG 17 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR

Sat, AUG 20 Paycom Center - w/ My Chemical Romance Oklahoma City, OK

Fri, OCT 14 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 15 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sun, OCT 16 O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom

Tue, OCT 18 Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Wed, OCT 19 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom

Thu, OCT 20 SWG3 Galvanizers Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 22 Trix Antwerpen, Belgium

Sun, OCT 23 Poppodium 013 Tilburg, Netherlands

Tue, OCT 25 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany

Wed, OCT 26 Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, Germany

Fri, OCT 28 Estragon Club Bologna, Italy

Sat, OCT 29 TONHALLE Munich, Germany

Sun, OCT 30 Carlswerk Victoria Köln, Germany