Coheed & Cambria announce 2022 club tour with Sheer Mag

Coheed & Cambria have a new album in the works, and while official word on that is still to come, they've announced a 2022 club tour. "The Great Destroyer Tour" runs through February and March in the US, and is with Sheer Mag, who also played Coheed's S.S. Neverender cruise fest. See all dates below.

There's no NYC date right now, but there is a stop at nearby New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall on March 18, along with shows in Las Vegas, Memphis, New Orleans, Richmond, Rochester, Albany, Providence, and more. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, 12/17 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Wednesday, 12/15 at 10 AM local time.

Stream Coheed's most recent single, last month's "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)," below.

Sheer Mag are also touring with PUP in the spring.

COHEED & CAMBRIA AND SHEER MAG: 2022 TOUR

Feb 16 - Pappy and Harriet’s - Pioneertown, CA

Feb 17 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Feb 19 - El Rey Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

Feb 20 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Feb 22 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City

Feb 23 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

Feb 25 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Feb 26 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

Feb 28 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Mar 01 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Mar 02 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Mar 04 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Mar 05 - The National - Richmond, VA

Mar 06 - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Newport, KY

Mar 08 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M

Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA