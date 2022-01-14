Coheed & Cambria announce new album ‘Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind’

Coheed & Cambria have announced the sequel to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which is called Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind and due May 27 via Roadrunner. Pre-orders for a deluxe box set edition of the album are up now. It's the second part of the band's five-part "Vaxis" series, and it features recent singles "Shoulders" and "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)." Watch the videos for both and check out the full 13-song tracklist below.

Coheed will support the album on their previously announced 2022 club tour with Sheer Mag. There's no NYC show, but there's a nearby date at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on March 18 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

The Embers of Fire

Beautiful Losers

Comatose

Shoulders

A Disappearing Act

Love Murder One

Blood

The Liars Club

Bad Man

Our Love

Ladders of Supremacy

Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)

Window of the Waking Mind

Coheed & Cambria / Sheer Mag -- 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 16 - Pappy and Harriet’s - Pioneertown, CA (SOLD OUT)

Feb 17 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Feb 19 - El Rey Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

Feb 20 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Feb 22 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City

Feb 23 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

Feb 25 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Feb 26 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

Feb 28 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Mar 01 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Mar 02 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Mar 04 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Mar 05 - The National - Richmond, VA

Mar 06 - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Newport, KY

Mar 08 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M

Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI (SOLD OUT)

Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA (SOLD OUT)

