Coheed & Cambria announce new album ‘Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind’
Coheed & Cambria have announced the sequel to 2018's Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which is called Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind and due May 27 via Roadrunner. Pre-orders for a deluxe box set edition of the album are up now. It's the second part of the band's five-part "Vaxis" series, and it features recent singles "Shoulders" and "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)." Watch the videos for both and check out the full 13-song tracklist below.
Coheed will support the album on their previously announced 2022 club tour with Sheer Mag. There's no NYC show, but there's a nearby date at New Haven's College Street Music Hall on March 18 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
The Embers of Fire
Beautiful Losers
Comatose
Shoulders
A Disappearing Act
Love Murder One
Blood
The Liars Club
Bad Man
Our Love
Ladders of Supremacy
Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)
Window of the Waking Mind
Coheed & Cambria / Sheer Mag -- 2022 Tour Dates
Feb 16 - Pappy and Harriet’s - Pioneertown, CA (SOLD OUT)
Feb 17 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19 - El Rey Theatre - Albuquerque, NM
Feb 20 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
Feb 22 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City
Feb 23 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN
Feb 25 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
Feb 26 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA
Feb 28 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN
Mar 01 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN
Mar 02 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
Mar 04 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
Mar 05 - The National - Richmond, VA
Mar 06 - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Newport, KY
Mar 08 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO
Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI
Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M
Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY
Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY
Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI (SOLD OUT)
Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT
Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA (SOLD OUT)
--