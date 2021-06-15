Coheed & Cambria announce tour with The Used and Meet Me @ The Altar

Not only did Coheed & Cambria just expand the lineup of their S.S. Neverender cruise (now including Andrew WK, Tigers Jaw, Covet, and Soul Glo alongside previously announced bands Taking Back Sunday, The Dear Hunter, Cloud Nothings, Sheer Mag, Torche, Three, and more), they've now also announced a co-headlining tour with The Used that features support on most dates from fast-rising pop punks Meet Me @ The Altar.

The run with MM@TA includes a NYC-area show at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on September 19. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/18) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

This is part of a very busy tour schedule for Meet Me @ The Altar, who will also be playing some shows with nothing,nowhere and Arm's Length (including NYC's LPR on 10/5), and both MM@TA and nothing,nowhere are opening All Time Low's tour.

Coheed & Cambria / The Used -- 2021 Tour Dates

Fri Aug 27 – Los Angeles, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

Mon Aug 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex - Outdoors*

Tue Aug 31 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver*

Thu Sep 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sat Sep 04 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 05 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Tue Sep 07 – Wichita, KS – WAVE - Outdoors*

Wed Sep 08 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

Sat Sep 11 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Tue Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

Wed Sep 15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sat Sep 18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

Tue Sep 21 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion^

Wed Sep 22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Fri Sep 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place^

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter

