Coheed & Cambria plot summer tour w/ Dance Gavin Dance, share “The Liars Club” video

Coheed & Cambria have a new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, on the way this spring, and they recently began a club tour of intimate venues supporting it. They've now announced a big summer tour of much larger venues, their first major outing in five years, with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica. The new dates begin on July 12 in Miami and run through August, stopping in Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC, Pittsburgh, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Forest Hills Stadium on July 30, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 23 at 9 AM local time.

Coheed also shared a new single, "The Liars Club," from their upcoming album, and you can watch the accompanying video below. "When the truth is such a mess, who doesn’t want to live out a different reality?," vocalist and guitarist Claudio Sanchez says of the track. "Who doesn’t want to embrace a lie?"

Speaking of Dance Gavin Dance, they also recently announced a headlining tour and their Sacramento festival Swanfest.

Feb 22 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City *

Feb 23 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN *

Feb 25 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL *

Feb 26 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA *

Feb 28 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN *

Mar 01 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN *

Mar 02 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC *

Mar 04 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA *

Mar 05 - The National - Richmond, VA *

Mar 06 - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Newport, KY *

Mar 08 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO *

Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI *

Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN *

Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M *

Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY *

Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY *

Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI *

Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT *

Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA *

Jul 12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL #

Jul 13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL #

Jul 15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX #

Jul 16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX #

Jul 17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX​ #

Jul 19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA #

Jul 23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN #

Jul 24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC #

Jul 26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC #

Jul 27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA #

Jul 29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA #

Jul 30 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY #

Aug 1 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA #

Aug 2 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI #

Aug 3 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON #

Aug 5 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN #

Aug 6 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL #

Aug 7 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO #

Aug 9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #

Aug 10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT #

Aug 12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA #

Aug 13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA #

Aug 14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA #

Aug 16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA #

Aug 17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR #

* - w/ Sheer Mag

# - w/ Dance Gavin Dance & Mothica