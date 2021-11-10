Coheed & Cambria release new song and video, “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)”

Coheed & Cambria are gearing up for a new album, and having recently released the new song "Shoulders," they've now dropped a second new single, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)," which frontman Claudio Sanchez says "explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on—you need to become the destroyer." It sounds like classic Coheed, and it's full of the spirit and determination that the band had on those early records. Listen and watch the video (designed and produced by 351 Studio) below.

