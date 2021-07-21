Coheed & Cambria release new song “Shoulders,” talk new album

Coheed & Cambria have released a new single, "Shoulders," their first original new song since 2018. It finds the band embracing their love of classic heavy metal riffage, before exploding into the kind of soaring chorus that Coheed have been churning out since day one. It unmistakably the work of Coheed, and they sound pretty damn inspired for a band two decades into their career. Listen and watch the lyric video below.

No official word yet on a new album, but frontman Claudio Sanchez recently shed some light on the band's next album in an interview with Consequence:

I’ll be honest. A lot of times, with bands who’ve been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks. But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn’t want limitations to the creative process. The [next] record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022. It’s a modern record. It’s a Coheed and Cambria record, but it’s looking forward, not backwards.

He also adds, "I think the biggest influence of the record is my son and navigating parenthood within this strange new world we all found ourselves in." Stay tuned for more on Coheed's tenth LP.

Coheed also have an upcoming tour with The Used and Meet Me @ The Altar (including a NJ show at PNC Bank Arts Center on 9/19), and they're setting sail aboard their S.S. Neverender cruise in October.

Coheed & Cambria -- 2021 Tour Dates

Fri Aug 27 – Los Angeles, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sat Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre*

Mon Aug 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex - Outdoors*

Tue Aug 31 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver*

Thu Sep 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sat Sep 04 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 05 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Tue Sep 07 – Wichita, KS – WAVE - Outdoors*

Wed Sep 08 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

Sat Sep 11 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Tue Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

Wed Sep 15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sat Sep 18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium - Outdoors*

Sun Sep 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

Tue Sep 21 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion^

Wed Sep 22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Fri Sep 24 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place^

Oct 25-29 – Miami, FL – S.S. Neverender Cruise

8/27 – 9/24: co-headlining with The Used

* with special guest Meet Me @ The Altar

^ with special guest carolesdaughter

