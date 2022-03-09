Coheed & Cambria’s new album on exclusive orange/pink swirl vinyl up for pre-order here

Coheed & Cambria recently announed their new album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind and shared two singles, but the only thing you could pre-order at the time was a limited edition CD box set. Now, vinyl pre-orders have launched, and we've teamed with Coheed on a limited-to-1000 orange/pink swirl vinyl variant that you can only get in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above, and here's a pic of the gatefold/booklet:

Coheed are also touring with Sheer Mag as we speak, and doing a run with Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica later this year. The latter includes a NYC show on July 30 at Forest Hills Stadium. All dates are listed below.

The new album arrives 5/27 via Roadrunner. We've got some older Coheed records and a tee shirt in stock too.

Coheed & Cambria -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI *

Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN *

Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M *

Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY *

Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY *

Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI *

Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT *

Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA *

Jul 12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL #

Jul 13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL #

Jul 15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX #

Jul 16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX #

Jul 17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX​ #

Jul 19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA #

Jul 23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN #

Jul 24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC #

Jul 26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC #

Jul 27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA #

Jul 29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA #

Jul 30 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY #

Aug 1 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA #

Aug 2 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI #

Aug 3 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON #

Aug 5 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN #

Aug 6 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL #

Aug 7 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO #

Aug 9 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #

Aug 10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT #

Aug 12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA #

Aug 13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA #

Aug 14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA #

Aug 16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA #

Aug 17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR #

* - w/ Sheer Mag

# - w/ Dance Gavin Dance & Mothica