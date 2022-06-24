Coi Leray shares “Involved,” announces ‘Trendsetter’ tour

NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray released her debut album Trendsetter just two months ago, and now she's already followed it with a new single, the very catchy "Involved," and she also announced the Trendsetter tour. It kicks off later this summer, following some festival appearances, and will feature TBA openers. She also put out a tour trailer video (which mocks her many critics) and you can check that and the new single out below.

The tour hits NYC on August 9 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Coi Leray -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/25 Houston, TX *

7/2 Amsterdam *

7/3 Ireland *

7/7 Portugal *

7/28 Minneapolis, MN

7/29 Chicago, IL

7/29 Chicago, IL *

7/31 Toronto, ON *

8/1 Detroit, MI

8/4 Philadelphia, PA

8/6 Montreal, QC

8/7 Boston, MA

8/9 New York, NY

8/10 Washington, D.C.

8/11 Charlotte, NC

8/13 Atlanta, GA

8/14 Nashville, TN

8/17 Dallas, TX

8/22 San Francisco, CA

8/23 Los Angeles, CA

8/25 San Diego, CA

*FESTIVAL