Coil’s ‘Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil’ getting first-ever vinyl pressing

Experimental post-punk greats Coil are giving their 2000 album Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil its first ever vinyl pressing on August 12 via Dais. This was one of a few albums the group released that year and member Thighpaulsandra rightly calls it “an exercise in brutality,” as an hourlong, mostly instrumental attack on the senses. Originally released on CD and tape, this debut vinyl pressing is a double-LP set that has been completely remastered by Josh Bonati.

You can preorder Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil on transparent green vinyl and listen to the album's 27-minute closing noise opus "Tunnel of Goats" below.

You can also pick up Coil's 1999 album Musick To Play In The Dark on milky white vinyl.

Constant Shallowness Leads to Evil:

1. Higher Beings Command

2. I Am The Green Child

3. Beige

4. Lowest Common Abominator

5. Free Base Chakra

6. Tunnel Of Goats (0-14:01)

7. Tunnel Of Goats (14:01-27:38)