Cola (ex-Ought) announce debut LP & tour, share “So Excited”

Cola, the Montreal trio featuring former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), have announced their debt album, Deep in View, which will be out May 20 via Fire Talk. The album includes last year's "Blank Curtain" single and you can listen to new single "So Excited" now.

"We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record," says Darcy of "So Excited." "It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project." Listen to "So Excited" below.

Cola have also announced an summer tour that includes North American, UK and European dates. The NYC stop happens June 23 at Baby's All Right. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

attachment-cola-deep-in-view loading...

Deep in View tracklist:

1. Blank Curtain

2. So Excited

3. At Pace

4. Met Resistance

5. Degree

6. Water Table

7. Gossamer

8. Mint

9. Fulton Park

10. Landers

Cola - 2022 Tour Dates:

03.12 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

06.20 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

06.21 - Boston, MA @ Sonia's

06.22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

06.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

06.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

06.25 - Washington, DC @ DC9

06.27 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

06.28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06.29 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

07.01 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

07.02 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

07.05 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

07.06 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07.07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07.08 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

07.10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07.11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

07.12 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

07.14 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07.16 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

07.18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

07.19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

07.20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

07.21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

07.22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

8.20 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

8.23 - Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

8.24 - London, UK @ Moth Club

8.25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

8.26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

8.27 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

8.28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

8.30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

8.31 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

9.1 - Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2

9.2 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

9.3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)

9.4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival