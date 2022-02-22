Cola (ex-Ought) announce debut LP & tour, share “So Excited”
Cola, the Montreal trio featuring former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, and drummer Evan Cartwright (U.S. Girls, The Weather Station), have announced their debt album, Deep in View, which will be out May 20 via Fire Talk. The album includes last year's "Blank Curtain" single and you can listen to new single "So Excited" now.
"We would talk about this track as the ‘capstone’ of the Cola record," says Darcy of "So Excited." "It was that song that we would warm up with and get tight on since it was one of the first to really come together, plus it’s fun to play. There are Cola songs of mine that predate this one but this was the one I was working on when Ben told me he was going to come back from grad school and we talked about jamming together. It clicked when we played it out with Evan and from there we decided to work on songs for a new project." Listen to "So Excited" below.
Cola have also announced an summer tour that includes North American, UK and European dates. The NYC stop happens June 23 at Baby's All Right. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.
Deep in View tracklist:
1. Blank Curtain
2. So Excited
3. At Pace
4. Met Resistance
5. Degree
6. Water Table
7. Gossamer
8. Mint
9. Fulton Park
10. Landers
Cola - 2022 Tour Dates:
03.12 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
06.20 - Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
06.21 - Boston, MA @ Sonia's
06.22 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
06.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
06.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
06.25 - Washington, DC @ DC9
06.27 - Raleigh, NC @ Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
06.28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06.29 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
07.01 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
07.02 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
07.05 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
07.06 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07.07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07.08 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
07.10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07.11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
07.12 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
07.14 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
07.16 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
07.18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
07.19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
07.20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
07.21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
07.22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
8.20 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
8.23 - Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
8.24 - London, UK @ Moth Club
8.25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
8.26 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
8.27 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
8.28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
8.30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's
8.31 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
9.1 - Newcastle UK @ The Cluny 2
9.2 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
9.3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)
9.4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival