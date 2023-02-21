Cola releasing deluxe edition of debut LP & spring tour

Cola, the Canadian trio featuring ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy along with U.S. Girls/Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright, have announced a deluxe edition of their excellent 2022 debut album, Deep in View, that will be out this week via Fire Talk. It includes instrumental demos of eight songs, and an alternate version of "Landers" that you can watch the video for below.

You can catch Cola on tour this spring, including a NYC show at TV Eye on May 5. All dates are listed below.

Deep In View Deluxe:

1. Blank Curtain

2. So Excited

3. At Pace

4. Met Resistance

5. Degree

6. Water Table

7. Gossamer

8. Mint

9. Fulton Park

10. Landers

11. Blank Curtain (Instrumental Demo)

12. So Excited (Instrumental Demo)

13. At Pace (Instrumental Demo)

14. Met Resistance (Instrumental Demo)

15. Degree (Instrumental Demo)

16. Gossamer (Instrumental Demo)

17. Mint (Instrumental Demo)

18. Fulton Park (Instrumental Demo)

19. Landers - Alt Version

Cola - 2023 Tour Dates:

04.19 - Toronto, CA @ The Baby G

04.20 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

04.21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04.22- Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

04.24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

04.25 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

04.26 - Memphis, TN @ Lamplighter Lounge

04.27 - Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel

04.28 - Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s

04.29 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

05.1 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

05.2 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

05.4 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

05.5 - New York, NY @ TV Eye

05.13 - Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

05.20 - Cardiff, UK @ the Tramshed

05.21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

05.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

05.23 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

05.24 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05.25 - Ipswich, UK @ The Smokehouse

05.28 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

05.29 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

05.31 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

06.1 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver

06.2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes

06.6 - Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

06.7 - Hamburg, Germany @ Aaalhaus

06.9 - Rotterdam, Germany @ Rotown

06.10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merlyn

06.11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

06.12 - Paris, France @ L’international

06.13 - Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06.14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar