Cola releasing deluxe edition of debut LP & spring tour
Cola, the Canadian trio featuring ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy along with U.S. Girls/Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright, have announced a deluxe edition of their excellent 2022 debut album, Deep in View, that will be out this week via Fire Talk. It includes instrumental demos of eight songs, and an alternate version of "Landers" that you can watch the video for below.
You can catch Cola on tour this spring, including a NYC show at TV Eye on May 5. All dates are listed below.
Deep In View Deluxe:
1. Blank Curtain
2. So Excited
3. At Pace
4. Met Resistance
5. Degree
6. Water Table
7. Gossamer
8. Mint
9. Fulton Park
10. Landers
11. Blank Curtain (Instrumental Demo)
12. So Excited (Instrumental Demo)
13. At Pace (Instrumental Demo)
14. Met Resistance (Instrumental Demo)
15. Degree (Instrumental Demo)
16. Gossamer (Instrumental Demo)
17. Mint (Instrumental Demo)
18. Fulton Park (Instrumental Demo)
19. Landers - Alt Version
Cola - 2023 Tour Dates:
04.19 - Toronto, CA @ The Baby G
04.20 - Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
04.21 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04.22- Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
04.24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
04.25 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
04.26 - Memphis, TN @ Lamplighter Lounge
04.27 - Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel
04.28 - Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s
04.29 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
05.1 - Atlanta, GA @ 529
05.2 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook
05.4 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
05.5 - New York, NY @ TV Eye
05.13 - Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea
05.20 - Cardiff, UK @ the Tramshed
05.21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
05.22 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
05.23 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
05.24 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05.25 - Ipswich, UK @ The Smokehouse
05.28 - Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
05.29 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
05.31 - London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
06.1 - Leffinge, Belgium @ De Zwerver
06.2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes
06.6 - Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree
06.7 - Hamburg, Germany @ Aaalhaus
06.9 - Rotterdam, Germany @ Rotown
06.10 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merlyn
06.11 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06.12 - Paris, France @ L’international
06.13 - Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
06.14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar