‘Colbert’ music booker fired following sexual misconduct accusations by Tashaki Miyaki singer

Giovanni Cianci, who has been the music booker at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert since 2017, has been fired following allegations of sexual misconduct, Variety reports. “Gio is no longer employed by the show,” a source close to the situation told the publication.

His firing comes following allegations made by Paige Stark, the singer/drummer for Los Angeles band Tashaki Miyaki. She posted on her Instagram about an incident she says happened during CMJ 2010, when Cianci worked for Lookout Management. Stark says Cianci made advances towards her in an elevator, trying to kiss her and pinning her against a wall. "Immediately after this event he would not leave me alone," Stark wrote. "He followed me and my band mate to a nearby bar and kept touching me and being in my personal space. I felt so unsafe I had to call another manager I knew- a man to come to physically remove Gio." You can read that Instagram post below.

Variety spoke with two other people near to the incident, including Stark's friend who was at the bar with her, who both corroborated her story. The publication also reports that legal representatives from ViacomCBS reached out to Stark not long after she posted her story on Instagram. Late Show music segment producer Kateri Palen has now taken over music booking for the show.

Since Variety ran the story earlier today, Stark has posted again on Instagram: