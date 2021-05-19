Cold Cave announce ‘Cherish the Light Years’ reissue & NYC / L.A. live shows

Cold Cave's Cherish the Light Years turns 10 this year and Wes Eisold is celebrating with reissues and live shows.

The Cherish The Light Years Anniversary Edition has been pressed on 180 gram vinyl and on color vinyl for the first time, and includes previously unreleased track "Believe In My Blood." It also features a new cover photo from the original photo shoot by Sebastian Mlynarski, and comes with a postcard of the original cover art. There's also a bundle that features a picture disc 12" and a long-sleeve tee. It's due out September 1 and you can preorder it here.

There are also Cherish the Light Years live shows, where Cold Cave will be playing the album in full, in Los Angeles (The Wiltern on August 28) and NYC (Webster Hall on September 25). Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 21. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, May 21 (10 AM Pacific for L.A. show; noon Eastern for NYC).

Check out the poster for the concerts and the Cherish The Light Years Anniversary Edition cover art, along with a stream of the original albums, below.

We also talked to Wes about the influences behind Cherish the Light Years and you can read that here.