Cold Cave announce ‘Fate in Seven Lessons’ EP, share “Night Light”

Cold Cave are back with a new EP, Fate in Seven Lessons, which will be out June 11 on Heartworm Press. Seems like Wes Eisold has been listening to a lot of New Order lately -- the EP's cover art is very Power, Corruption and Lies and first single "Night Light" owes more than a little to "Temptation." You can watch the video for the single below.

Check out Fate in Seven Lessons artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Prayer From Nowhere

Night Light

Love Is All

Psalm 23

Happy Birthday Dark Star

Honey Flower

Promised Land