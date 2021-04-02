Cold Cave announce ‘Fate in Seven Lessons’ EP, share “Night Light”
Cold Cave are back with a new EP, Fate in Seven Lessons, which will be out June 11 on Heartworm Press. Seems like Wes Eisold has been listening to a lot of New Order lately -- the EP's cover art is very Power, Corruption and Lies and first single "Night Light" owes more than a little to "Temptation." You can watch the video for the single below.
Check out Fate in Seven Lessons artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
Prayer From Nowhere
Night Light
Love Is All
Psalm 23
Happy Birthday Dark Star
Honey Flower
Promised Land