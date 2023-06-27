Cold Cave plot fall tour, including dates with The Cult, SRSQ, and Riki

Darkwave vets Cold Cave have announced fall tour dates, including headline runs with support from SRSQ and Riki, as well as West Coast dates opening for The Cult. They'll also play L.A.'s stacked Darker Waves festival. All dates are listed below.

The run with SRSQ includes NYC's Webster Hall on September 22. Tickets for all headline shows go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time.

Cold Cave haven't released a full-length album since 2011's Cherish the Light Years, but they have released a string of singles and EPs, the most recent being 2021's mini-LP Fate in Seven Lessons.

Cold Cave - 2023

September 5 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

September 6 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

September 8 Dallas, TX @ Trees *

September 9 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

September 10 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

September 13 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

September 15 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

September 16 Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

September 17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

September 20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

September 21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

September 22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

September 23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

September 25 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

September 26 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag ^

October 6 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre %

October 8 Eugene, CA @ Hult Center %

October 9 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

October 10 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You *

October 12 Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House %

October 14 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

October 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

October 17 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield *

October 19 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 20 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 27 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

October 28 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

* w/ Riki

^ w/ SRSQ

% w/ The Cult