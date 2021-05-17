Cold Waves fest 2021: Front 242, CLIPPING. Stabbing Westward & more

Chicago's industrial festival Cold Waves will be back this fall, happening September 24-26 at Metro, Smart Bar, and G-Man Tavern. This year's lineup is headlined by Belgium greats Front 242, experimental hip hop group clipping., and Chicago's Stabbing Westward, plus San Francisco group Consolidated, Youth Code, Dälek, Actors, Bootblacks, Paul Barker & Chris Connelly (Luxapan), Provoker, Odonis Odonis, and more.

Festival passes for Cold Waves IX are on sale now, and daily passes go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 AM Central. Individual events are still to be announced.

Check out the full lineup below.

COLD WAVES IX LINEUP:

Front 242

Clipping.

Stabbing Westward

Consolodated

Youth Code

Dalek

Actors

Bootblacks

Barker+Connelly

Luxapan

Korine

Provoker

Odonis Odonis

Wingtips

Fee Lion

Pixel Grip

Paul Barker

Blixaboy

Void Vision

Acucrack

Zoltar

Bud Sweet

The Pirate Twins

Choke Chain

Morgue Vvitch and Philly Peroxide

