Cold Waves fest 2021: Front 242, CLIPPING. Stabbing Westward & more
Chicago's industrial festival Cold Waves will be back this fall, happening September 24-26 at Metro, Smart Bar, and G-Man Tavern. This year's lineup is headlined by Belgium greats Front 242, experimental hip hop group clipping., and Chicago's Stabbing Westward, plus San Francisco group Consolidated, Youth Code, Dälek, Actors, Bootblacks, Paul Barker & Chris Connelly (Luxapan), Provoker, Odonis Odonis, and more.
Festival passes for Cold Waves IX are on sale now, and daily passes go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 AM Central. Individual events are still to be announced.
Check out the full lineup below.
COLD WAVES IX LINEUP:
Front 242
Clipping.
Stabbing Westward
Consolodated
Youth Code
Dalek
Actors
Bootblacks
Barker+Connelly
Luxapan
Korine
Provoker
Odonis Odonis
Wingtips
Fee Lion
Pixel Grip
Paul Barker
Blixaboy
Void Vision
Acucrack
Zoltar
Bud Sweet
The Pirate Twins
Choke Chain
Morgue Vvitch and Philly Peroxide
