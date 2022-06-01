Cold Waves Fest 2022 Chicago, LA & NYC lineups: Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Portion Control, more
Chicago industrial festival Cold Waves returns from September 22-25 with shows at Riviera Theater, Metro, Smart Bar and Le Nocturne. This year's lineup includes Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, TR/ST, Covenant, The Revolting Corpse (aka The Revolting Cocks' A Barker, Chris Connelly and more), Swedish band Kite, UK post-punk vets Portion Control, The KVB, Actors, Plack Blague, Light Asylum, Black Asteroid, Caustic, Rare DM, Rein, Confines and more. Festival passes are sold out, but you can still get single day tickets to shows. Check out the full lineup here.
As in years past, there are smaller editions of Cold Waves happening in other cities. The NYC edition happens September 15 & 16 at Warsaw with Front 242, The Revolting Corpse, Portion Control, Rein and Confines playing on 9/15, and Stabbing Westward, Actors, Kite, Leathers, and Spike Hellis playing on 9/16.
There's also Cold Waves L.A., which happens September 29 & 30 at The Mayan with Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Xeno & Oaklander, The Revolting Corpse, Actors, High Functioning Flesh and more. check out the full lineup and get tickets here.
Additionally, Cold Waves is presenting Portion Control and Kite's US tours around the fests, and those dates are listed below.
Front 242 are touring around their Cold Waves appearances, too, and those dates are also listed below.
FRONT 242 - 2022 TOUR DATES
JULY:08:2022_Belgium_Brussels_Ancienne Belgique
JULY:09:2022_Belgium_Brussels_Ancienne Belgique
JULY:15:2022_UK_Glasgow_Slay_Tickets
JULY:16:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_SOLD OUT
JULY:17:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_Tickets
JULY:29:2022_Germany_Leipzig_E-Only
SEPTEMBER:02:2022_Belgium_Charleroi_Rockerill
SEPTEMBER:03:2022 _Belgium_Retie_GC Den Dries
SEPTEMBER:09:2022_USA_Pittsburgh_Mr. Smalls
SEPTEMBER:10:2022_USA_Columbus_Skully’s
SEPTEMBER:11:2022_USA_Millersville_Phantom Power
SEPTEMBER:14:2022_USA_Boston_Paradise Rock Club
SEPTEMBER:15:2022_USA_New York_Warsaw
SEPTEMBER:17:2022_USA_West Palm Beach_Respectable St. Festival
SEPTEMBER:18:2022_USA_Atlanta_Masquerade
SEPTEMBER:20:2022_USA_Rochester_Photo City Music Hall
SEPTEMBER:21:2022_USA_Detroit_The Magic Bag
SEPTEMBER:25:2022_USA_Chicago_Riviera Theatre
SEPTEMBER:27:2022_USA_Reno_Cargo
SEPTEMBER:28:2022_USA_Oakland_TBD
SEPTEMBER:30:2022_USA_Los Angeles_The Mayan
OCTOBER:01:2022_USA_Portland_Hawthorne Theater
OCTOBER:02:2022_USA_Seattle_El Corazon
OCTOBER:05:2022_USA_TBA_TBA
OCTOBER:07:2022_USA_Dallas_Amplified Live
OCTOBER:08:2022_USA_Houston_Numbers
OCTOBER:09:2022_USA_Denver_Oriental Theater
OCTOBER:13:2022_Canada_Calgary_Dickens Pub
OCTOBER:14:2022_Canada_Edmonton_Starlite Theater
OCTOBER:15:2022_Canada_Vancouver_The Rickshaw
OCTOBER:19:2022_Canada_Quebec City_Imperial Bell
OCTOBER:20:2022_Canada_Montreal_Fairmount Theatre
OCTOBER:21:2022_Canada_Toronto_The Opera House
OCTOBER:29:2022_Spain_Valencia_Sala Republica
NOVEMBER:27:2022_Sweden_Gotheburg_Pustervik
DECEMBER:17:2022_France_Paris_Elysée Montmartre
DECEMBER:18:2022_France_Lille_Le Splendid
PORTION CONTROL - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sept 14. Boston MA @ Paradise (w/ Front 242)
Sept 15. Brooklyn NY @ Warsaw (Cold Waves)
Sept 16. Austin TX @ Elysium
Sept 17. Tampa FL @ Crowbar
Sept 18. Atlanta GA @ Masquerade (w/ Front 242)
Sept 21. Oakland CA @ Elbo Room Jack London
Sept 22. Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon (w/ Stromkern)
Sept 23. Seattle WA @ El Corazon (w/ Stromkern)
Sept 25. Chicago IL @ Riviera (w/ Front 242 + NEP)
KITE - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sept 15. Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy
Sept 16. Brooklyn NY @ Warsaw (Cold Waves)
Sept 17. Richmond VA @ Fallout
Sept 18. Baltimore MD @ Metro Gallery
Sept 20. Rochester NY @ Photo City (w/ Front 242)
Sept 21. Detroit MI @ The Magic Bag (w/ Front 242)
Sept 23. Chicago IL @ Metro (Cold Waves)
Sept 25. Seattle WA @ El Corazon
Sept 27. Denver CO @ Oriental Theater (w/ Covenant)
Sept 28. Oakland CA @ TBA (w/ Front 242)
Sept 29. Los Angeles CA @ The Mayan (Cold Waves)