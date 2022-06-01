Cold Waves Fest 2022 Chicago, LA & NYC lineups: Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Portion Control, more

Chicago industrial festival Cold Waves returns from September 22-25 with shows at Riviera Theater, Metro, Smart Bar and Le Nocturne. This year's lineup includes Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, TR/ST, Covenant, The Revolting Corpse (aka The Revolting Cocks' A Barker, Chris Connelly and more), Swedish band Kite, UK post-punk vets Portion Control, The KVB, Actors, Plack Blague, Light Asylum, Black Asteroid, Caustic, Rare DM, Rein, Confines and more. Festival passes are sold out, but you can still get single day tickets to shows. Check out the full lineup here.

As in years past, there are smaller editions of Cold Waves happening in other cities. The NYC edition happens September 15 & 16 at Warsaw with Front 242, The Revolting Corpse, Portion Control, Rein and Confines playing on 9/15, and Stabbing Westward, Actors, Kite, Leathers, and Spike Hellis playing on 9/16.

There's also Cold Waves L.A., which happens September 29 & 30 at The Mayan with Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, Xeno & Oaklander, The Revolting Corpse, Actors, High Functioning Flesh and more. check out the full lineup and get tickets here.

Additionally, Cold Waves is presenting Portion Control and Kite's US tours around the fests, and those dates are listed below.

Front 242 are touring around their Cold Waves appearances, too, and those dates are also listed below.

FRONT 242 - 2022 TOUR DATES

JULY:08:2022_Belgium_Brussels_Ancienne Belgique

JULY:09:2022_Belgium_Brussels_Ancienne Belgique

JULY:15:2022_UK_Glasgow_Slay_Tickets

JULY:16:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_SOLD OUT

JULY:17:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_Tickets

JULY:29:2022_Germany_Leipzig_E-Only

SEPTEMBER:02:2022_Belgium_Charleroi_Rockerill

SEPTEMBER:03:2022 _Belgium_Retie_GC Den Dries

SEPTEMBER:09:2022_USA_Pittsburgh_Mr. Smalls

SEPTEMBER:10:2022_USA_Columbus_Skully’s

SEPTEMBER:11:2022_USA_Millersville_Phantom Power

SEPTEMBER:14:2022_USA_Boston_Paradise Rock Club

SEPTEMBER:15:2022_USA_New York_Warsaw

SEPTEMBER:17:2022_USA_West Palm Beach_Respectable St. Festival

SEPTEMBER:18:2022_USA_Atlanta_Masquerade

SEPTEMBER:20:2022_USA_Rochester_Photo City Music Hall

SEPTEMBER:21:2022_USA_Detroit_The Magic Bag

SEPTEMBER:25:2022_USA_Chicago_Riviera Theatre

SEPTEMBER:27:2022_USA_Reno_Cargo

SEPTEMBER:28:2022_USA_Oakland_TBD

SEPTEMBER:30:2022_USA_Los Angeles_The Mayan

OCTOBER:01:2022_USA_Portland_Hawthorne Theater

OCTOBER:02:2022_USA_Seattle_El Corazon

OCTOBER:05:2022_USA_TBA_TBA

OCTOBER:07:2022_USA_Dallas_Amplified Live

OCTOBER:08:2022_USA_Houston_Numbers

OCTOBER:09:2022_USA_Denver_Oriental Theater

OCTOBER:13:2022_Canada_Calgary_Dickens Pub

OCTOBER:14:2022_Canada_Edmonton_Starlite Theater

OCTOBER:15:2022_Canada_Vancouver_The Rickshaw

OCTOBER:19:2022_Canada_Quebec City_Imperial Bell

OCTOBER:20:2022_Canada_Montreal_Fairmount Theatre

OCTOBER:21:2022_Canada_Toronto_The Opera House

OCTOBER:29:2022_Spain_Valencia_Sala Republica

NOVEMBER:27:2022_Sweden_Gotheburg_Pustervik

DECEMBER:17:2022_France_Paris_Elysée Montmartre​

DECEMBER:18:2022_France_Lille_Le Splendid

PORTION CONTROL - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 14. Boston MA @ Paradise (w/ Front 242)

Sept 15. Brooklyn NY @ Warsaw (Cold Waves)

Sept 16. Austin TX @ Elysium

Sept 17. Tampa FL @ Crowbar

Sept 18. Atlanta GA @ Masquerade (w/ Front 242)

Sept 21. Oakland CA @ Elbo Room Jack London

Sept 22. Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon (w/ Stromkern)

Sept 23. Seattle WA @ El Corazon (w/ Stromkern)

Sept 25. Chicago IL @ Riviera (w/ Front 242 + NEP)

KITE - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sept 15. Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy

Sept 16. Brooklyn NY @ Warsaw (Cold Waves)

Sept 17. Richmond VA @ Fallout

Sept 18. Baltimore MD @ Metro Gallery

Sept 20. Rochester NY @ Photo City (w/ Front 242)

Sept 21. Detroit MI @ The Magic Bag (w/ Front 242)

Sept 23. Chicago IL @ Metro (Cold Waves)

Sept 25. Seattle WA @ El Corazon

Sept 27. Denver CO @ Oriental Theater (w/ Covenant)

Sept 28. Oakland CA @ TBA (w/ Front 242)

Sept 29. Los Angeles CA @ The Mayan (Cold Waves)