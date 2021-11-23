Cold World are back, playing NYC with War Hungry, Glitterer, Mindforce & more

Wilkes-Barre hardcore/hip-hop band Cold World are returning for a pair of Brooklyn shows in February, at Saint Vitus Bar on February 25 and 26. Both nights are with War Hungry, and night one also features Mindforce, Glitterer (the current project of Cold World guitarist Alex Russin’s younger brother Ned, also of Title Fight), Age of Apocalypse, and Born Sinner, and on night two it's Firewalker, Heavy Discipline, C4, and 80HD. Tickets for night one and night two go on sale Wednesday, November 24 at 11 AM.

Cold World's last album, How The Gods Chill, came out via Deathwish in 2014. Stream it below.