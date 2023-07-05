Cold World playing TV Eye late show after opening for Gorilla Biscuits

Cold World's shows are few and far between these days, so any chance to see them is worth taking. They're gearing up to play LA's Sound and Fury and also open the second of two Gorilla Biscuits shows at Brooklyn Monarch, the one on September 9 with Fucked Up, BIB, Restraining Order, and Combust, and now they just announced that they'll play a late show after the GB show at Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on September 9 at 11 PM. That show's also with The Wrong Side. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/7) at noon.

The two GB shows are sold out but you can join the waitlist.