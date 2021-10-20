Coldplay add 2nd Los Angeles, NY-area & Mexico City shows to 2022 tour

Coldplay recently announced their Music of the Spheres World Tour, and they've just added second shows in Mexico City, Los Angeles and the NYC area. The new Mexico City show happens April 4 at Foro Sol, the new L.A. show happens April 30 at SoFi Stadium, and the new NY-area show happens June 5 at Metlife Stadium in NJ. Those new shows, like the rest of their North American tour, are with H.E.R. Updated tour dates are listed below.

Tickets for those shows, and all previously announced dates, go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM local time.

Coldplay have pledged to make the tour as environmentally friendly as possible and cut down on tour emissions by 50%.

Coldplay -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-18 San Jose, CR - Estadio Nacional

03-22 Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico

03-25 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio BBVA ^

03-29 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio Akron ^

04-03 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol ^

04-04 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol ^

04-23 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium ^

04-26 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium ^

04-30 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium ^

05-03 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium ^

05-06 Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium ^

05-08 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium ^

05-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

06-01 Washington, DC - FedExField ^

06-04 East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium ^

06-05 East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium ^

06-08 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field ^

06-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

06-14 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ^

07-02 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-03 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-08 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy ^

07-10 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin ≠

07-12 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin ^

07-16 Paris, France - Stade de France ^

07-17 Paris, France - Stade de France ^

08-05 Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-06 Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-12 London, England - Wembley Stadium ^

08-13 London, England - Wembley Stadium ^

08-16 London, England - Wembley Stadium ≠

08-23 Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park Stadium ^

09-10 Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock in Rio Festival

^with H.E.R.

≠with London Grammar