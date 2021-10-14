Coldplay announce 2022 world tour with H.E.R.

Having recently played some very intimate shows, Coldplay have now announced a 2022 stadium world tour in support of their Max Martin-produced album Music of the Spheres, which comes out this week. The tour has support from H.E.R. on almost all dates, and it hits the NYC-area, Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Mexico, London, Paris, Germany, Poland, Belgium, and more.

The NYC-area show happens June 4 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and those in LA can catch Coldplay on April 26 at SoFi Stadium. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Coldplay have also pledged to make the tour as environmentally friendly as possible and cut down on tour emissions. Their mission reads in part:

We pledge to cut our direct emissions by 50% compared to our previous tour (2016-17), and work with our partners and suppliers to reduce their impacts and emissions wherever possible. For remaining CO2 emissions we are creating a carbon fund for the drawdown of carbon via nature- and technology-based solutions. In 2019 we commissioned a team of sustainability experts to investigate our environmental impact and carbon footprint. This has helped us to identify the key areas where we can avoid, reduce and mitigate our carbon emissions. Using our previous stadium tour as a baseline, we have set ourselves a science-led target of 50% reduction in our CO2 emissions using the ‘absolute contraction’ method. We pledge to drawdown any unavoidable emissions according to the Oxford Principles for Net-Zero Aligned Carbon Offsetting. [...] Despite our best efforts, the tour will still have a significant carbon footprint. We pledge to draw down more CO2 than the tour produces by supporting projects based on reforestation, rewilding, conservation, soil regeneration, carbon capture / storage (DACCS) and renewable energy. As part of this pledge, the tour will fund the planting – and lifelong protection of – millions of new trees, including

one tree for every ticket sold. All of these drawdown projects are included in the NATURE section at the bottom of this webpage.

Learn more at sustainability.coldplay.com.

Coldplay -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-18 San Jose, CR - Estadio Nacional

03-22 Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico

03-25 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio BBVA ^

03-29 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio Akron ^

04-03 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol ^

04-23 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium ^

04-26 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium ^

05-03 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium ^

05-06 Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium ^

05-08 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium ^

05-28 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

06-01 Washington, DC - FedExField ^

06-04 East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium ^

06-08 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field ^

06-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

06-14 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ^

07-02 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-03 Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-08 Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy ^

07-10 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin ≠

07-12 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion Berlin ^

07-16 Paris, France - Stade de France ^

07-17 Paris, France - Stade de France ^

08-05 Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-06 Brussels, Belgium - King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-12 London, England - Wembley Stadium ^

08-13 London, England - Wembley Stadium ^

08-16 London, England - Wembley Stadium ≠

08-23 Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park Stadium ^

09-10 Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock in Rio Festival

^with H.E.R.

≠with London Grammar