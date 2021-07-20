Coldplay announce new Max Martin-produced album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’
Coldplay have announced a new album, produced by the extremely prolific and successful pop hitmaker Max Martin ("...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way," "Since U Been Gone," zillions of others). It's called Music Of The Spheres and due October 15 via Parlophone. It includes recent single "Higher Power" and a new single called "Coloraturaon" is coming this Friday. There's also a trailer out now, a handwritten note about the album that the band posted to Instagram, and the tracklist (which includes emojis as song titles). Check all of that out below.
Tracklist
01
02 Higher Power
03 Humankind
04 ✨
05 Let Somebody Go
06 ❤️
07 People of the Pride
08 Biutyful
09
10 My Universe
11 ♾
12 Coloratura