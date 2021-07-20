Coldplay announce new Max Martin-produced album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Coldplay have announced a new album, produced by the extremely prolific and successful pop hitmaker Max Martin ("...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way," "Since U Been Gone," zillions of others). It's called Music Of The Spheres and due October 15 via Parlophone. It includes recent single "Higher Power" and a new single called "Coloraturaon" is coming this Friday. There's also a trailer out now, a handwritten note about the album that the band posted to Instagram, and the tracklist (which includes emojis as song titles). Check all of that out below.

Tracklist

01

02 Higher Power

03 Humankind

04 ✨

05 Let Somebody Go

06 ❤️

07 People of the Pride

08 Biutyful

09

10 My Universe

11 ♾

12 Coloratura