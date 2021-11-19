Coldplay donate unique signed vinyl 7″ in memory of Scott Hutchison

Saturday (11/20) would've been late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison's birthday, and to honor the date, Tiny Changes, the mental health charity created in his memory, is holding a special fundraising event in Glasgow. Coldplay are donating a record to be auctioned off, a unique 7" vinyl pressing of "Champion of the World," the song from their 2019 double album Everyday Life that interpolates "Los Angeles Be Kind," from Scott's Owl John project.

The 7", which also includes "Cry Cry Cry," was pressed on red and blue vinyl by Third Man Records in conjunction with Parlophone, and it's the only vinyl single edition of the song that will ever be made. It's signed by Coldplay, and here's what it looks like:

Bidding will start at £1 on Sunday, November 28 at 6 PM GMT on eBay.

Upon the original release of "Champion of the World," Chris Martin said, "Scott had a song called ‘Los Angeles Be Kind,’ which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion Of The World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are."