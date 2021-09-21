Coldplay played City Winery (setlist), playing The Apollo on Thursday

Coldplay are releasing their new album Music From the Spheres next month, and have been promoting it with some special shows, like the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last weekend. They're in NYC currently and played a very intimate show at City Winery on Monday night that was part of the Audacy Live series. Their 11-song set featured four Spheres tracks, "Higher Power," "Human Heart" and "My Universe," and "Coloratura." BTS, who feature on "The Universe," were not at the show, but We Are King did come out for "Human Heart." The set also included "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva la Vida," "A Sky Full of Stars," Coloratura," an acoustic version of "Yellow," and "The Scientist" as their encore. No filming was allowed at the show but you can check out the City Winery setlist below.

The band are sticking around NYC for a SiriusXM/Pandora-presented show at The Apollo on Thursday (9/23) for Sirius' Small Stages series. The show, which is Coldplay's first at The Apollo, is also being billed as their first full show since the pandemic and will be broadcast live on SiriusXM at 5 PM Eastern on Thursday. Learn more here.

After that, Coldplay are on the lineup of Saturday's Global Citizen Live in NYC, along with Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

SETLIST: Coldplay @ City Winery 9/20/2021 (via)

Music of the Spheres

Higher Power

Clocks

Fix You

Viva la Vida

Human Heart (with We Are KING)

My Universe

Yellow (acoustic)

A Sky Full of Stars

Coloratura

Encore:

The Scientist