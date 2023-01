Coldplay playing SNL in February, add more North American tour dates

Coldplay have been announced as musical guests for the February 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, which is with host Pedro Pascal. He is currently on two hit series: The Mandalorian on Disney+ and The Last of Us on HBO.

That's the night before the Grammys, which are being held in Los Angeles. Coldplay are up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Music of the Spheres; will the band head straight to the airport from the SNL afterparty to make it to the Crypto.com Arena in time?

Meanwhile, Coldplay have added a few more shows to their continuing Music of the Spheres World tour, including stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles in September. All dates are listed below.

This Saturday's SNL (1/28) is with musical guest Lil Baby and host Michael B Jordan.

The Last of Us is airing now on HBO and HBO Max, and The Mandalorian returns for its third season on March 1.

Coldplay - 2023 TOur Dates

10th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

11th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

13th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

14th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

17th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

18th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO DO MORUMBI (REARRANGED) SAO PAULO — BRAZIL

21st MAR, 2023 ESTADIO COUTO PEREIRA CURITIBA — BRAZIL

22nd MAR, 2023 ESTADIO COUTO PEREIRA (EXTRA DATE) CURITIBA — BRAZIL

25th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO NILTON SANTOS ENGENHÃO (REARRANGED) RIO DE JANEIRO — BRAZIL

26th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO NILTON SANTOS ENGENHÃO (REARRANGED) RIO DE JANEIRO — BRAZIL

28th MAR, 2023 ESTÁDIO NILTON SANTOS ENGENHÃO (EXTRA DATE) RIO DE JANEIRO — BRAZIL

17th MAY, 2023 ESTÁDIO CIDADE DE COIMBRA COIMBRA — PORTUGAL

18th MAY, 2023 ESTÁDIO CIDADE DE COIMBRA (EXTRA DATE) COIMBRA — PORTUGAL

20th MAY, 2023 ESTÁDIO CIDADE DE COIMBRA (EXTRA DATE) COIMBRA — PORTUGAL

21st MAY, 2023 ESTÁDIO CIDADE DE COIMBRA (EXTRA DATE) COIMBRA — PORTUGAL

24th MAY, 2023 ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS BARCELONA — SPAIN

25th MAY, 2023 ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS BARCELONA — SPAIN

27th MAY, 2023 ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS (EXTRA DATE) BARCELONA — SPAIN

28th MAY, 2023 ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS (EXTRA DATE) BARCELONA — SPAIN

31st MAY, 2023 ETIHAD STADIUM MANCHESTER — UNITED KINGDOM

1st JUN, 2023 ETIHAD STADIUM MANCHESTER — UNITED KINGDOM

3rd JUN, 2023 ETIHAD STADIUM (EXTRA DATE) MANCHESTER — UNITED KINGDOM

4th JUN, 2023 ETIHAD STADIUM (EXTRA DATE) MANCHESTER — UNITED KINGDOM

6th JUN, 2023 PRINCIPALITY STADIUM CARDIFF — UK

7th JUN, 2023 PRINCIPALITY STADIUM (EXTRA DATE) CARDIFF — UK

21st JUN, 2023 DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA STADIUM NAPLES — ITALY

22nd JUN, 2023 DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA STADIUM (EXTRA DATE) NAPLES — ITALY

25th JUN, 2023 STADIO SAN SIRO MILAN — ITALY

26th JUN, 2023 STADIO SAN SIRO MILAN — ITALY

28th JUN, 2023 STADIO SAN SIRO (EXTRA DATE) MILAN — ITALY

29th JUN, 2023 STADIO SAN SIRO (EXTRA DATE) MILAN — ITALY

1st JUL, 2023 STADION LETZIGRUND ZURICH — SWITZERLAND

2nd JUL, 2023 STADION LETZIGRUND (EXTRA DATE) ZURICH — SWITZERLAND

5th JUL, 2023 PARKEN COPENHAGEN — DENMARK

6th JUL, 2023 PARKEN COPENHAGEN — DENMARK

8th JUL, 2023 ULLEVI GOTHENBURG — SWEDEN

9th JUL, 2023 ULLEVI GOTHENBURG — SWEDEN

11th JUL, 2023 ULLEVI (EXTRA DATE) GOTHENBURG — SWEDEN

12th JUL, 2023 ULLEVI (EXTRA DATE) GOTHENBURG — SWEDEN

15th JUL, 2023 JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AMSTERDAM — NETHERLANDS

16th JUL, 2023 JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA AMSTERDAM — NETHERLANDS

18th JUL, 2023 JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA (EXTRA DATE) AMSTERDAM — NETHERLANDS

19th JUL, 2023 JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA (EXTRA DATE) AMSTERDAM — NETHERLANDS

20th SEP, 2023 LUMEN FIELD SEATTLE, WA — UNITED STATES

22nd SEP, 2023 BC PLACE VANCOUVER, BC — CANADA

27th SEP, 2023 SNAPDRAGON STADIUM SAN DIEGO — UNITED STATES

30th SEP, 2023 ROSE BOWL LOS ANGELES — UNITED STATES