Colin Blunstone reissuing debut ‘One Year’ for 50th anniversary, playing it in NYC & L.A.

Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone is reissuing his great 1971 debut album One Year for its 50th anniversary. It'll be out November 5 via Sundazed, and it comes with a bonus album titled The Same Year, which features Colin's acoustic demos for the album, including nine songs that are previously unreleased. You can listen to one of those unreleased tracks, the lovely "I Won't Let You Down," featuring his Zombies bandmate Rod Argent (who co-produced One Year with Zombies bassist Chris White) below.

"Fifty years on, there’s a dream like quality to my memories of One Year," says Colin. "Almost seeming like another lifetime, a time of innocence and naivety and a time when anything seemed possible. Chance and circumstance had brought Rod Argent, Chris White and myself together again for the first time since we'd played in The Zombies. This time Rod and Chris would be producing me as a solo artist, a step into the unknown, a moment of truth, a turning point in our lives." You can listen to the original One Year album below, too.

Meanwhile, Blunstone will be performing One Year live in full in Los Angeles and NYC in November. The L.A. show is at The Regent on 11/2 and the NYC show happens at Gramercy Theater on 11/8. Joe Wong & The Nite Creatures (which includes Mary Timony and Joey Waronker) will both open both shows and back Colin during his set, along with a chamber orchestra, which sounds pretty great. Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

One Year Track Listing:

1. She Loves The Way They Love Her

2. Misty Roses

3. Smokey Day

4. Caroline Goodbye

5. Though You Are Far Away

6. Mary Won’t You Warm My Bed

7. Her Song

8. I Can’t Live Without You

9. Let Me Come Closer to You

10. Say You Don’t Mind

That Same Year Track Listing:

1. Are You Ready

2. I’ve Always Had You

3. Sing Your Own Song

4. Caroline Goodbye

5. I'd Like To Get To Know You Better

6. Though You Are Far Away

7. Too Much Too Soon Last Night

8. I Wonder If You Know What You’ve Begun

9. I Won’t Let You Down

10. You Gave Me A Reason

11. I’m Coming Home

12. I Really Do Love You

13. Let Me Come Closer

14. You Really Were A Surprise