Colin Quinn filmed a drive-in standup special that hits HBO Max this week

“Anybody can please an audience" says Colin Quinn. “It takes a real comedian to make a bunch of cars laugh.” Back in September, Colin put on a multi-act comedy show at Greenpoint, Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In which was filmed for a new HBO Max special that premieres Thursday, November 12.

Directed by Quinn, it's described as part stand-up special and part documentary, as Colin tries to figure out how to put on a multi-act, socially distant show where the entire audience are in their cars. The lineup of comedians includes Chris Distefano, Rachel Feinstein, Sam Jay, Robert Kelly, Marina Franklin, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Dan Soder and Rich Vos.

You can watch the trailer below.

Related: 25 Music Movies & Series to Watch on HBO Max.