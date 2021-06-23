Colleen Green announces new album ‘Cool,’ shares “I Wanna Be a Dog”
Colleen Green will soon be back with her first album in six years, titled Cool, that will be out on September 10 via Hardly Art. She made the album at a few different L.A. studios with producer Gordon Raphael who worked on The Strokes' first two albums.
The first single from the album is "I Wanna Be a Dog," which finds her still in command of big indie rock hooks and wry, thoughtful lyrics: "I’m just trying to be understood / And all I really want / Is somebody to tell me that I’m good."
Watch the video, directed by Steele O’Neal, below.
Tracklist:
1. Someone Else
2. I Wanna Be a Dog
3. Posi Vibes
4. Highway
5. Natural Chorus
6. You Don’t Exist
7. It’s Nice to Be Nice
8. How Much Should You Love a Husband?
9. I Believe in Love
10. Pressure to Cum