Colleen Green announces new album ‘Cool,’ shares “I Wanna Be a Dog”

Colleen Green will soon be back with her first album in six years, titled Cool, that will be out on September 10 via Hardly Art. She made the album at a few different L.A. studios with producer Gordon Raphael who worked on The Strokes' first two albums.

The first single from the album is "I Wanna Be a Dog," which finds her still in command of big indie rock hooks and wry, thoughtful lyrics: "I’m just trying to be understood / And all I really want / Is somebody to tell me that I’m good."

Watch the video, directed by Steele O’Neal, below.

Tracklist:

1. Someone Else

2. I Wanna Be a Dog

3. Posi Vibes

4. Highway

5. Natural Chorus

6. You Don’t Exist

7. It’s Nice to Be Nice

8. How Much Should You Love a Husband?

9. I Believe in Love

10. Pressure to Cum