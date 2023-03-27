Colombian screamo bands Vientre & Mico doing US tour after ZBR Fest

Colombian screamo band Vientre put out one of 2021's best punk albums with Estado de Imago, and they released a handful of cool splits since then, and now they're finally gearing up for a US tour. The tour begins at Zegema Beach Records' ZBF Fest in Chicago (with Jeromes Dream, The Sawtooth Grin, Gillian Carter, Blind Girls, and more), and it includes shows in the Midwest and Northeast after that. Multiple dates are with fellow Colombian band Mico.

Things wrap up in NYC at Ridgewood's Bar Freda on May 14. All dates, tour poster, and recent album streams from Vientre and Mico below...

Viente Mico tour loading...

Vientre / Mico -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (ZBR Fest) *

May 08 Chicago, IL @ Livewire Lounge ^

May 09 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle ^*

May 10 Cleveland, OH @ TBA ^

May 11 Baltimore, MD @ The Crown ^

May 12 Philadelphia, PA @ Haus of Yarga ^*

May 13 Providence, RI AS220 @ (This Is Ev) *

May 14 New York, NY @ Bar Freda *

Vientre *

mico ^