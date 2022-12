Florida sludgy, noisy post-hardcore band Colonial Wound (members of Yashira and Kylesa) will follow last year's Degradation EP with their first full-length, Easy Laugh, this Friday (12/9) via Hex Records. Two tracks are out now, "Handcuff Trick" and "Altar of Youth," and both are caustic and abrasive and inject some Converge-y leads into their ten-ton murk. Listen below.