Colter Wall announces new LP ‘Little Songs,’ shares cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina”

Country singer Colter Wall returned back in September with two new singles, his first since 2020's Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, and now he's announced a new album, Little Songs, due out on July 14 via La Honda Records/RCA Records. He produced it with Patrick Lyons, and it features eight originals and covers of songs by Hoyt Axton and Ian Tyson; see the cover art and tracklist below. "These songs were written over the last three years," he says. "I penned most of them from home and I think the songs reflect that."

The first single is his cover of Hoyt Axton's "Evangelina," which he previously released an acoustic performance video of. Hear both versions below

Colter has two festival appearances coming up, at Denver's Dusty Boots on July 1, and Montana's Under The Big Sky on July 14.

COLTER WALL - LITTLE SONGS TRACKLIST

Prairie Evening/Sagebrush Waltz

Standing Here

Corralling The Blues

The Coyote & The Cowboy (Ian Tyson)

Honky Tonk Nighthawk

For a Long While

Cow/Calf Blue Yodel

Little Songs

Evangelina (Hoyt Axton)

The Last Loving Words