Colter Wall returns with two new songs (listen)

Country singer Colter Wall has released two new songs, his first since 2020's Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs. One is the original "Cypress Hills and the Big Country," which features Patrick Lyons on mandolin, dobro, and guitar, and which has the warm, old soul that all of Colter's songs do. The other is a cover of the Cowboy Jack Clement-written, Waylon-Jennings popularized "Let's All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues)," and Colter's version sounds as authentic and timeless as can be. Check out both below.