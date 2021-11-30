Combo Chimbita announce new album & 2022 dates w/ Lido Pimienta (stream “Oya”)

Brooklyn's Combo Chimbita will release new album IRÉ on January 28 via ANTI-. With the news comes ethereal new single and video, "Oya." “Oya is a very powerful feminine deity, goddess of storms and winds, guardian of cemeteries, and an entangled duel between calm and despair,” says lead singer Carolina Oliveros. “So this song animates that reminder of a nuanced life where many of us share a calm external facade, while facing an internal whirlwind of uncertainty. It’s the meditative sigh that precedes moving forward toward our desires and dreams with conviction.”

The video for "Oya" was filmed among the ruins of the abandoned Intercontinental Hotel in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and features interdisciplinary queer artist Lio Villahermosa. You can watch that below.

Combo Chimbita will be on tour in 2022, including headline dates in Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Cincinnati before hooking up with Lido Pimienta for shows in St Paul, Chicago, Lakewood, Philadelphia, DC, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 4/7), Boston and Northampton. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Oya

2. Babalawo

3. Me Fui

4. Memoria

5. La Perla

6. Sin Tiempo

7. Yo Me Lo Merezco

8. Indiferencia

9. De Frente

10. Lo Que Es Mio, Es Mio

11. Mujer Jaguar

12. Todos Santos

COMBO CHIMBITA - 2022 TOUR DATES

3/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

3/25 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

3/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Northside Tavern

3/29 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club#

3/30 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle#

4/1 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s#

4/2 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live#

4/5 – Washington DC – Songbyrd#

4/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere#

4/8 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall#

4/9 – Northampton, MA – Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity#

# - with Lido Pimienta